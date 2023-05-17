The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Diane Filippi as a Distinguished Business Professional for her contributions to the Business and Marketing Fields

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Diane Filippi is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for her contributions to the Business and Marketing Fields.

Diane Filippi

With more than 35 years of experience, Ms. Filippi serves as the managing partner of SMWM and is primarily responsible for all face-to-face interactions on behalf of the company. She completed course work toward a Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology through the University of the Pacific and the University of California Berkeley, and her experience in higher education prepared her to be the leader she is today. Ms. Filippi notes that she has negotiated all of the contracts with consultants and gained valuable expertise in the field as the director of SPUR Urban Center, where she worked alongside executive director, Jim Chappell, and a group of talented professionals to make the building come to life.

Continuing her legacy of leadership, Ms. Filippi now serves on SPUR Urban Center's board as well as that of Mother Jones where she is a benefactor to both. She has volunteered and served on the board of Ed Fund; Urban Land Institute San Francisco Chapter; and served as its chair. Dedicated to providing the most efficient professional service to her clients, Ms. Filippi is associated with the Urban Land Institute.

Among her many career successes, Ms. Filippi notes that she takes the most pride in helping establish the main library in San Francisco; serving as chair of the board of Friends of the Library; and being honored through the San Francisco Business Times Awards. She credits her success to her gift for speaking and in the next five years, plans to write a book about aphasia and join a synagogue where she can volunteer with children.

