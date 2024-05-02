The Inner Circle Acknowledges Tarla Ward Gernert as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Ms. Gernert's expertise lies in academic advising and educational leadership. Her journey in education began with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Liberty University in 1985. She embarked on her career as a classroom teacher at Bedford County Schools, laying the foundation for her lifelong commitment to education.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Gernert has held various roles in education and management. She gained valuable experience as an executive manager at Tupperware and as an account executive at GETKO Group, Inc., demonstrating her versatility and dedication to success in different fields.

In 2002, Ms. Gernert founded Homeschool Connections, an organization that has grown to international prominence. Her leadership and vision have provided countless students and parents with access to quality homeschooling resources and support.

One of her most significant career accomplishments is the collaboration on the creation of Oxford Virtual Academy, a groundbreaking educational initiative. Additionally, she co-founded the High Point Hybrid Academy in 2017, serving as the chief executive officer until 2022. These endeavors have positively impacted the lives of thousands of students and families.

Ms. Gernert's dedication to education extends beyond her professional accomplishments. She has been a member of the Association of Christian Schools International, has made valuable contributions to Rotary International and is involved in her church. Currently, she is the president of the board of the HOA in her community.

Looking ahead, Ms. Gernert's future projection is clear - she aims to continue the growth and success of Homeschool Connections and other educational initiatives. Her passion for education and unwavering commitment to providing quality homeschooling resources drive her career and make a lasting impact on the education of students.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

