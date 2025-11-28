The Inner Circle acknowledges, Vijay S. Iyer, MD, Ph.D, FACC as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

EAST AMHERST, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Vijay S. Iyer, MD, Ph.D, FACC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Complex Cardiac and Structural Interventions.

Vijay S. Iyer, MD, Ph.D, FACC

Dr. Vijay S. Iyer, MD, Ph.D., FACC, is a distinguished interventional cardiologist specializing in complex cardiac and structural heart interventions. With a commitment to patient-centered care, Dr. Iyer focuses on advanced procedures such as mitral valve replacement, transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVR), and left atrial appendage occlusion. He is dedicated to educating his patients about their conditions and utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance cardiac care in Western New York.

Dr. Iyer earned his MBBS from Grant Medical College/University of Bombay, India, and pursued a Ph.D. in molecular pharmacology at Drexel University. His extensive training includes internal medicine residency at Lincoln Medical Center and the University of Buffalo, fellowships in molecular mechanisms of signaling and cardiovascular study at the University of Buffalo, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Minnesota. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology.

Affiliated with the American College of Cardiology, the Society of Coronary Artery Angiography and Intervention, and the American Heart Association, Dr. Iyer is also actively involved in fundraising and community health efforts. He serves as the Director of the Complex Valve Clinic at Buffalo General Medical Center and Gates Vascular Institute, where he oversees structural heart interventions and contributes to groundbreaking research.

Dr. Iyer's career is marked by significant accomplishments, including his recognition with the Joel Gernsheimer Award in 2001 and the Best Research Poster Award at the MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine Annual Scientific Meeting in 1999. His published work includes white papers and training manuals/materials.

Mentored by John Canty, MD, and Timothy Henry, MD, Dr. Iyer's future projections include advancing cardiology through research into new devices and therapies, as well as ongoing participation in multicenter clinical trials. His philosophy, "It's always a team effort," reflects his focus on patient education and collaborative decision-making.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle