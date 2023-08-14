The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dipesh B. Patel as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional Member for his contributions to Family Medicine

PALM CITY, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dipesh B. Patel is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional Member for his contributions to Family Medicine.

                Dr. Patel pursued higher education at Boston University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He then attended the American University of Antigua where he received an MD; and performed a residency in family medicine at Hoboken University Medical Center from 2009 until 2012 when he joined Martin Health at St. Lucie West.

Dipesh B Patel
Known for his thorough communication, Dr. Patel educates patients on their conditions and asserts that he views the whole person for the underlying cause of their condition. He treats for hypertension; diabete; heart disease; and general psychiatric issues. The doctor explained that family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages and specialists like Dr. Patel are called family physicians or family doctors. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Serving the local population at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, Dr. Patel explained that the healthcare practice provides a wide range of healthcare resources close to home. The facility is conveniently located for residents in the fastest-growing area of the Treasure Coast and has provided access to vital medical care since 1995.

A testament to his knowledge and leadership, Dr. Patel has served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at Florida State University for the past 8 years. He asserts that he is dedicated to providing the latest in advancements and is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians. The doctor would like to thank his parents, Bhagavat and Hemlata Patel, and all his siblings for their support. He has been married to Mrs. Kunjal Patel for 12 years and they have one child.

