The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dmitry Zhukovski as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the Preventative Healthcare Field

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dmitry Zhukovski is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the Preventative Healthcare Field. 

Dr. Zhukovski pursued higher education at Chernovtsy State Medical Academy where he earned a Medical degree in the Ukraine. He then attended the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and received a Doctor of Osteopathic degree. The doctor capped his scholarship completing a family practice residency at Peninsula Hospital and Medical Center in Far Rockaway, New York.

Dmitry Zhukovski, DO, MD
Dr. Zhukovski is a family practitioner in Brooklyn NY where he specializes in comprehensive healthcare for people of all ages. According to the doctor, he possesses immense general knowledge on maintaining health and focuses on preventative care with routine checkups, tests, and personalized coaching on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle. He notes that they also diagnose and treat conditions for underserved and rural populations more than any other medical specialty.

Known for his compassion and care, Dr. Zhukovski explained that he provides same-day appointments; works with emergencies; and waiting time to see the doctor is minimal. The doctor has more than 30 years of experience in the field and 20 years of experience in his current position. He also teaches medical and nursing students who are completing rotations for their training at his office. Dedicated to providing the latest in advancements in his field, Dr. Zhukovski is associated with the American Osteopathic Association and American College of Family Practitioners.

Dr. Zhukovski would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, Bella and Samuel Lantsman; and in loving memory of his father, Samuel. The doctor has been married to Mrs. Vera Zhukovski for 29 years and they have a son and a daughter.

For more information about Dr. Zhukovski, please visit his website at www.ngm-medical.com.

