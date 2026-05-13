The Inner Circle acknowledges Donald Massenburg, MD, Ph.D, FACP, FACR as a 2026 Leader in Rheumatology

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Donald Massenburg, MD, Ph.D, FACP, FACR is recognized as a 2026 Leader in Rheumatology for his contributions to Rheumatology and Global Medical Service.

Donald Massenburg, MD, Ph.D, FACP, FACR

Donald Massenburg, MD, Ph.D., FACP, FACR, is a highly respected community rheumatologist dedicated to treating patients with complex autoimmune and musculoskeletal conditions, including rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, vasculitis, lupus, psoriatic arthritis, and polymyalgia rheumatica. With a career built on both scientific inquiry and compassionate care, he prioritizes listening to his patients, making diagnoses, selecting best treatments, and educating about disease processes.

Dr. Massenburg's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Haverford College (HC), a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Biophysics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), and an MD from Duke University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (LGH) in Park Ridge, Illinois and his Fellowship in Rheumatology at the University of Chicago (UC). Today, he is a board-certified rheumatologist and a Fellow of both the American College of Rheumatology and the American College of Physicians.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Massenburg has served as the Medical Director for the International/American Medical Missions for 25 years. He has volunteered his expertise in underserved communities across Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and Belize, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to global health.

Affiliated with the National Medical Association and the Wisconsin Rheumatology Association, Dr. Massenburg credits mentors Claude Wintner, Ph.D. (HC), Barry Lentz, Ph.D. (UNC), Barton Haynes, MD (Duke), Marc Fine, MD (LGH), Marcus Clark, M.D. (UC), and Alvin Wells MD, Ph.D. (Rheumatology and Immunotherapy Center) for shaping his dedication to medicine and discovery. Looking ahead, he hopes to expand public awareness and education on rheumatic diseases, empowering patients to better understand and manage their conditions.

Dr. Massenburg continues to inspire patients, colleagues, and communities through his passion for solving complex medical problems and his unwavering devotion to compassionate, ethical care.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle