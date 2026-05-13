The Inner Circle acknowledges George D. McSherry, MD as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

HERSHEY, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, George D. McSherry, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for his contributions as Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist.

George D. McSherry

George D. McSherry, MD, is a distinguished pediatric infectious disease specialist whose career has been defined by a deep commitment to advancing care for children facing complex and life threatening infections. With more than four decades of experience, he is widely respected for his clinical expertise, leadership, and dedication to improving outcomes for vulnerable pediatric populations.

Currently practicing at Penn State Health Children's Lancaster Pediatric Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Penn State Health Pediatric Specialties in Hershey, Dr. McSherry provides highly specialized and compassionate care tailored to the unique needs of young patients and their families. His work reflects a lifelong focus on combining advanced medical knowledge with thoughtful, patient centered treatment.

Dr. McSherry's clinical expertise encompasses a wide range of pediatric infectious diseases, including HIV and tuberculosis in children, antibiotic resistant infections, herpes simplex, bacterial diarrhea, and fungal and liver related illnesses. He frequently manages complex cases such as Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus, persistent or recurrent fevers, and complicated pneumonia. His care often centers on newborns and medically fragile children, ensuring that patients with underlying health conditions receive comprehensive evaluations and individualized treatment plans for conditions such as Lyme disease and unexplained lymph node swelling.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. McSherry has played an important role in education and healthcare leadership, helping train medical professionals and contribute to the advancement of pediatric infectious disease knowledge. His commitment to innovation and mentorship has helped shape the next generation of healthcare providers.

Dr. McSherry earned his medical degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in 1983. He completed the Fifth Pathway program and his pediatric residency at UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School, followed by a fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases in 1989. He is board certified in both pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases, reflecting his extensive training and dedication to excellence.

Throughout his career, Dr. McSherry has remained actively engaged in the professional community. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, and the New Jersey Infectious Disease Society. His work has also been recognized through support for HIV programs, including funding from the Association François Xavier Bagnoud, and he previously served as Pediatric Chair within a community affiliated with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. McSherry credits the influence and support of his parents, John and Mary Margaret Donovan McSherry, as foundational to his life and career. Their encouragement helped shape his values of compassion, dedication, and service.

Looking ahead, Dr. McSherry remains committed to making meaningful contributions to the field of pediatric infectious diseases. Through continued clinical excellence, education, and innovation, he aims to further advance care for children while strengthening the future of pediatric infectious disease medicine.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle