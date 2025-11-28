The Inner Circle acknowledges, Donald Massenburg, MD, Ph.D, FACP, FACR as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Donald Massenburg, MD, Ph.D, FACP, FACR is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Rheumatology and Global Medical Service.

Dr. Donald Massenburg, MD, Ph.D, FACP, FACR, is a highly respected community rheumatologist dedicated to treating patients with complex autoimmune and musculoskeletal conditions, including rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, vasculitis, lupus, psoriatic arthritis, and polymyalgia rheumatica. With a career built on both scientific inquiry and compassionate care, he prioritizes listening to his patients, educating them about disease processes, and encouraging second opinions to ensure the best outcomes.

Dr. Massenburg's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Haverford College, a Ph.D. in biochemistry and biophysics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and an MD from Duke University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Illinois and his fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Chicago. Today, he is a board-certified rheumatologist and a Fellow of both the American College of Rheumatology and the American College of Physicians.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Massenburg serves as the Medical Director for the International/American Medical Missions. He has volunteered his expertise in underserved communities across Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, and Belize, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to global health.

Affiliated with the Wisconsin Rheumatology Association, Dr. Massenburg credits mentors Barton Haynes, MD, and Claude Wintner, Ph.D., for shaping his dedication to medicine and discovery. Looking ahead, he hopes to expand public awareness and education on rheumatic diseases, empowering patients to better understand and manage their conditions.

Dr. Massenburg continues to inspire patients, colleagues, and communities through his passion for solving complex medical problems and his unwavering devotion to compassionate, ethical care.

