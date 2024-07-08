The Inner Circle acknowledges, Donald R. Wirth as a Pinnacle Professional Member

TANGENT, Ore., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Donald R. Wirth is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Cultivating Excellence in Forage & Cover Crop Seed Distribution.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades, Donald R. Wirth stands as a pillar in the farming industry, renowned for his commitment to delivering the highest quality forage and cover crop seeds. As the founder of a thriving farming corporation, Mr. Wirth has dedicated himself to every aspect of production, processing, packaging, and shipping, ensuring that customers receive nothing but the finest seed products.

Mr. Wirth's journey began with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture from Oregon State University in 1968, laying the groundwork for his illustrious career in the agricultural sector. Over the years, his expertise in high-quality seed and crop products has become synonymous with excellence, earning him recognition both nationally and internationally.

Throughout his career, Mr. Wirth has been deeply involved in various agricultural organizations and community initiatives. As a longstanding member of Rotary International for over 35 years, he has exemplified the spirit of service and leadership. Additionally, his tenure on the board of directors for the Oregon Ryegrass Commission and Northwest Farm Credit underscores his commitment to advancing agricultural practices and supporting fellow farmers.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Wirth's philanthropic contributions have left an indelible mark on his community. He has championed causes such as Oregon Women for Agriculture and established a high school scholarship fund in memory of his son, serving as its treasurer since its inception in 1989.

Mr. Wirth's dedication and contributions to the farming industry have not gone unnoticed. He has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Farm Family of the Year Award from the Linn County Farm Bureau and Oregon Wheat League conservation Farm for 1989, the Diamond Pioneer Award from Oregon State University in 2022, and the Distinguished Service Recognition from the Agricultural Communicators Network in 2023.

Looking ahead, Mr. Wirth remains steadfast in his commitment to continued growth and success. With his unwavering passion for excellence and a vision for the future, he continues to shape the landscape of forage and cover crop seed distribution, leaving a lasting impact on the agricultural community.

