The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. Ashley Poklar as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CHAGRIN, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Ashley Poklar is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Transforming Child Wellness and Trauma Care Through Holistic and Systemic Change.

Dr. Ashley Poklar (PRNewsfoto/The Inner Circle)

Dr. Ashley E. Poklar has dedicated her career to reshaping child wellness and trauma care through a systemic and holistic approach. As the clinical director of The Sentinel Foundation since 2023 and the founder of A Poklar Ponders since 2022, she actively leads efforts to support vulnerable children while driving meaningful change in trauma-informed care. In addition to her leadership roles, she has served as the clinical coordinator at The Behavioral Wellness Group since 2018 and as an adjunct professor at Capella University.

Her career began in education as a special education teacher in the Charleston County School District and Positive Education Program before transitioning into counseling. She completed a clinical mental health internship in the Juvenile Detention Center's Mental Health Unit under Cleveland Catholic Charities, an experience that reinforced her passion for advocacy and intervention in high-risk youth populations.

Dr. Poklar's academic background reflects her deep commitment to child wellness. She holds a Bachelor of Science in special education and teaching from the College of Charleston, a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Cleveland State University. Her research and professional expertise focus on trauma-informed care, child exploitation prevention, and the development of sustainable mental health interventions for youth and those who care for, and about, them.

Her work has been widely recognized, earning her accolades such as the Graduate Student Teacher of the Year Award from Cleveland State University, an Outstanding Teaching Award from Capella University, and the Pathfinder Award from Womelle. Dr. Poklar is an active member of the American Psychological Association and the American Counseling Association, further demonstrating her commitment to advancing the field of mental health.

Looking ahead, she aims to expand awareness building programs for parents, law enforcement, and educators and continue to shape holistic and effective aftercare services to address child exploitation and abuse at both domestic and international levels. Her philosophy centers on cost-effective, sustainable interventions that create long-term systemic change, benefiting both individuals and communities.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle