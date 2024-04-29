The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Carl R. Hansen, Jr., MD, as a Top Pinnacle Professional

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. and MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Carl R. Hansen, Jr., MD, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Psychiatry.

A recognized leader in the field, Dr. Hansen is an expert in complex medical, neurological, and inherited disorders. He works with both adults and children and sometimes works with generations of families with genetic issues. Considered one of his greatest accomplishments, the doctor founded the Hansen Institute for Advanced Study and Action (HIASA), a 501-c-3 non-profit foundation, focusing on brain health, education, and research. He is also the president and owner of Developmental Neurobiology and Ecology, Inc., dba MEND. He explained that MEND Solutions™ include brain health products that provide people with better ways to enjoy healthy brains and lives.

Preparing him for his extraordinary career, Dr. Hansen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Viterbo University. He earned a medical doctor degree from the University of Minnesota, School of Medicine, where he also completed his internship and training in adult psychiatry. He concluded his specialty training with a Fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Yale University, School of Medicine.

Among his achievements, Dr. Hansen is a life member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and has volunteered his time in the past with Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts of America, and Little League. Reflecting on his success, the doctor was greatly influenced by Dr. John Schowalter, MD, Dr. Xandra Breakefield, PhD, Dr Heinrich Bantli, PhD, Dr. James Bloedel, MD-PhD, Dr. Joseph Kawatski, PhD and S. Celestine Cepress, PhD, FSPA. He has been married to Laurie Lund Hansen since 2000. His son, Richard Hansen is a Minneapolis, MN attorney. He specializes in complex civil litigation and recently represented several states in matters related to the opioid epidemic and youth vaping.

