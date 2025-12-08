The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Christopher Khoury as a Pinnacle Professional Member

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Christopher Khoury is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Special Education and advocating for children with special needs and economically disadvantaged youth. Dr. Christopher Khoury, a respected leader in the field of special education, has dedicated over two decades to the development of future educators and the advancement of inclusive teaching practices. Since 2013, he has served as Senior Contributing Faculty at The Richard W. Riley College of Education and Human Services at Walden University, where he teaches in the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), Special Education Certification Program. At Walden, Dr. Khoury's work goes beyond instruction. He plays an active role in shaping academic policy and practice. His committee involvement includes the Teacher Licensure Assessment Committee, the Associate Dean Advisory Council, the Integrated Teaching and Learning Advisory Council, and the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.

Since launching his career in K–12 public education in 2004, Dr. Khoury has remained steadfast in his commitment to supporting students with disabilities and advancing inclusive practices. Since 2018, he has served as an Educational Diagnostician at Prosper Independent School District, where his expertise has been pivotal in identifying student needs, crafting tailored Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), and guiding teams to implement best practices.

Dr. Khoury's work has also been instrumental in maintaining 100% compliance with federal, state, and local regulations across all campuses he serves—a testament to his meticulous approach and unwavering dedication to educational equality.

Prior to his tenure at Walden, Dr. Khoury taught undergraduate and graduate special education courses at The University of North Texas beginning in 2005, laying a strong foundation for a career centered on preparing educators to meet the diverse needs of today's learners.

As Owner of Endeavor Education, LLC, Dr. Khoury's goal is to equip parents and guardians of children with special needs with the knowledge and skills to become your child's most effective, long-term advocate. While providing expert guidance and support, Dr. Khoury's primarily focuses on teaching methods to transform a stressful, adversarial relationship with the school into a powerful, collaborative partnership. Through Dr. Khoury's unique personal and professional journey, he is committed to look deeper and fight harder for the services that provide access, growth, and self-belief.

Dr. Khoury's contributions extend far beyond his professional roles in education. A passionate believer in leveling the playing field for all children, Dr. Khoury has committed himself to civic leadership that fosters inclusion, opportunity, and hope both on and off the field.

He is the Co-Founder and President of NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization built on the philosophy that every child deserves a chance to play, grow, and belong. Through this foundation, Dr. Khoury has helped break down financial and social barriers that often prevent economically disadvantaged and underrepresented youth from participating in organized sports. Whether through adaptive sports programming, equipment drives, costs associated with league fees, or coaching/mentorship initiatives, the foundation ensures that every young person regardless of background or opportunity—can experience the camaraderie, life lessons, and transformative impact that sports uniquely offer.

Most recently, Dr. Khoury has been named Honorary Director of the Autism Foundation C.I.C. by Multi-Award Winning CEO and Founder, Ms. Faria Arsh. Her best-selling book, Toilet Training for Autistic & SEND Children and Adults, has helped hundreds of families globally. Dr. Khoury will work collaboratively alongside Mrs. Arsh to focus on the foundation's mission: to create meaningful, lasting change for individuals with autism and disabilities by providing high-quality training, workshops, support, and advocacy. The Autism Foundation is now expanding to build specialist care facilities, offering high-quality care and support for individuals with autism and disabilities with complex needs.

Dr. Khoury is also a dedicated volunteer with Dallas Children's Charities, where he actively supports fundraising efforts and initiatives that benefit at-risk youth across the Dallas Fort Worth region. Through this involvement, he helps direct resources to local organizations whose missions align with his own: uplifting children who face adversity and ensuring they are met with compassion, opportunity, and support. Dr. Khoury is also an active member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society.

Adding to his multifaceted impact, Dr. Khoury is channeling his personal journey into the written word. His forthcoming memoir, Keep Pushing Forward, slated for release at the end of 2025, tells a powerful story of perseverance, purpose, and overcoming the invisible challenges of undiagnosed learning disabilities. In this candid and emotionally resonant narrative, he not only shares the trials and triumphs that have shaped his path but also calls upon readers—educators, parents, and students alike—to reexamine their definitions of capability, resilience, and potential. Keep Pushing Forward is not merely a personal testament; it's a guidebook for advocacy, understanding, and change.

Dr. Khoury's tireless efforts, whether through service, storytelling, or sport, underscore his lifelong mission: to create a world where every child has a chance to be seen, heard, and empowered to succeed.

Dr. Khoury holds a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology with an emphasis in Special Education and Assessment and Research, and an M.Ed. in Special Education from the University of North Texas. He earned his B.S. in Sport Management from North Carolina State University.

In recognition of his impactful work, he was named Prosper ISD's Special Education Educator of the Year in 2021 and received the 2022 Faculty Excellence Award from Walden University's College of Education and Human Services. Most recently, Dr. Khoury was honored as one of the Top 25 Elite Professionals, earning the Champion of Inclusive Education and Youth Empowerment Award at the Global Icons of Impact 2025 in Dubai.

As he looks to the future, Dr. Khoury remains committed to fostering growth, equality, and success within special education and beyond. For more Information about Endeavor Education, LLC., and the services Dr. Khoury provides, please visit the following website: https://www.drchristopherkhoury.com/confidence-in-dr-khoury

