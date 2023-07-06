The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Diana Kolman as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her work as an Interventional Pulmonologist

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Diana Kolman is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her work as an Interventional Pulmonologist.         

Diana Kolman
Diana Kolman

Dr. Kolman began her pursuit of higher education at Rutgers University where she received a BS in Biology and Physics. She then earned a Medical Doctor degree from Ross University School of Medicine; completed a residency in internal medicine at Drexel University/Hannemann University in Philadelphia; finished a Fellowship in Pulmonology and Critical Care at Temple University School of Medicine; and a Fellowship in Interventional Pulmonology at Cooper University in Camden, NJ.

Board-certified in internal medicine; pulmonology; critical care; and interventional pulmonology, Dr. Kolman is the Director of the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center and provides therapeutic procedures for lung and airway obstructions due to cancer, Covid, and other pleural diseases. She is known for being clear and honest with her patients regarding their diagnoses and works to give them several options for treatment.

A leader in the field, the doctor participates in public speaking at community and senior centers regarding smoking cessation and lung health through her practice. Dr. Kolman also serves as an interventional pulmonologist at Capital Health and has experience in performing advanced upper thoracic tests and procedures that include rigid bronchoscopy placement of self-expanding stents/silicone stents; argon plasma coagulation/cryotherapy/cryospray/microdebrider; endobronchial valve placement; electromagnetic navigation with fiducial marker placement; radial and convex endobronchial ultrasounds; pleuroscopy with talc pleurodesis/pleural biopsies; and pleurx (intrapleural catheter placement) percutaneous tracheostomies; and transthoracic biopsies with fiducial marker placement.

According to Dr. Kolman, the physicians at Capital Health – Pulmonology Specialists diagnose and treat conditions that affect the lungs and respiratory system. She explained that because some pulmonary conditions can extend to the cardiovascular system or other organs in the body, they work with referring physicians including primary care providers; other specialists, such as oncologists critical care specialists and surgeons who are involved in a patient's care to accurately diagnose conditions and develop a personalized treatment plan. Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her field, she is associated with the American Thoracic Society; American Board of Internal Medicine; American Association of Bronchoscopy; and Interventional Pulmonology.

Fluent in English and Polish, the doctor would like to thank her family for their support. She has been married to Emil Abramian, MD since 2012 and they have 1 child. Dr. Kolman dedicates this honor to her colleague and mentor, Africa Wallace, MD.

