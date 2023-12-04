The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Eugene H. Lewis III as a Life Achiever 2023 for his contributions to the field of Pathology

Dr. Lewis began his pursuit of higher education in 2000 at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, ME, where he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree. He completed an Anatomic and Clinical Pathology residency at Hartford Hospital from 2000 – 2004, and was Chief Resident from 2003-2004. He then completed a selective Oncology/Pathology Fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center from 2004 to 2005. He became board certified in Clinical and Anatomic Pathology through the American Board of Pathology.

The doctor began his career at Affiliated Laboratory, Inc, where he worked as a Certified Medical Technologist from 1992-1996 prior to accepting the role of Attending Pathologist at St. Vincent's Medical Center in 2005 advancing to the chairman position in 2015. With more than 16 years in the field, Dr. Lewis currently practices in Bridgeport, Connecticut as a Managing Member of Fairfield County Pathology Consultants LLC. Along with three other Pathologists, Agedi Boto MD, PhD; Jyothilekshmi N. Pillai, MD; and Jack Jacob, DO; the doctor evaluates patients' samples to screen for various types of cancer. He asserts that he is proud of his work which results in critical testing information that he delivers to physicians as they run tests for their patients to determine their cancer diagnosis. A testament to excellence, the practice is CAP-accredited.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Dr. Lewis has been working as the Medical Director of Pathology at the Gastroenterology Associated of Fairfield since 2011, and as an Associate Professor of Pathology at the Frank Netter School of Medicine – Quinnipiac University, since 2013. He also works at St. Vincent's Medical Center as the Chairman of the Department of Pathology. The doctor asserts that in tandem with his many roles, he is focused on working towards building a bright future for his staff members, students, and patients.

A published leader in the field, Dr. Lewis has contributed to multiple medical publications and has covered topics such as rectovaginal septum primary squamous cell cancer; composite adenocarcinoma; and carcinoid gastric tumor in chronic atrophic gastritis and pernicious anemia; and cystic fibrosis.

Dr. Lewis has been recognized with many accolades during his career and is most proud of the titles of Fellow of the College of American Pathologists and Diplomate of the American Board of Pathology. He has recently been recognized for his success with a profile feature from IssueWire. When considering his success, Dr. Lewis said that attributes his fortunate career to his wonderful mentors, and to the amount and diversity of his cases.

The doctor maintains affiliations with Hartford Healthcare. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Lewis enjoys traveling, boating, and spending quality time with his family. He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife and 3 daughters.

For more information, visit www.fairfieldpathologyconsultants.com and https://stvincents.org/.

