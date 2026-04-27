The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Joan D. Goodman as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

RYE BROOK, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Joan D. Goodman is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to medicine and education.

Dr. Joan D. Goodman has built a distinguished career in radiology and medical education, guided by a deep commitment to patient care, clinical excellence, and lifelong learning. As a board certified radiologist, she has dedicated her work to advancing diagnostic imaging and helping train the next generation of medical professionals.

Dr. Joan D. Goodman

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in biology and history from New York University. She completed her medical degree at the Women's College of Pennsylvania, now part of the Medical College of Pennsylvania. Her postgraduate training includes an internship in internal medicine followed by a radiology residency and a fellowship in ultrasound, all completed at Kings County Hospital Downstate in Brooklyn. Her strong academic foundation and clinical training have positioned her as a respected leader in her field.

Dr. Goodman is an active member of the American Roentgen Ray Society, further demonstrating her commitment to professional engagement, continuing education, and the ongoing advancement of radiological science. Throughout her career, Dr. Goodman has contributed significantly to both patient care and the educational environment, supporting colleagues, residents, and students with mentorship and guidance.

She acknowledges with gratitude the individuals who inspired her passion for medicine, including the Dean of her medical school and Dr. Glickman, her childhood family physician. Their influence helped shape her professional path and instilled the compassion and dedication she brings to every role she serves.

Family remains central to Dr. Goodman's life. She finds joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren who remain a tremendous source of pride and motivation. Her personal and professional achievements are deeply rooted in her love for family as well as her drive to serve others.

Dr. Goodman continues to uphold the highest standards in medicine and education, embracing every opportunity to make a positive impact on the patients and communities she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle