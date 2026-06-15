The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Marcia L. Dinkins as an Inner Circle Five Year

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Marcia L. Dinkins is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five-Year for her contributions in Advancing Public Health Advocacy and Amplifying Black Appalachian Voices.

Dr. Marcia L. Dinkins

Dr. Marcia L. Dinkins has dedicated her career to public health advocacy, community empowerment, and social justice, earning recognition for her leadership in amplifying the voices and lived experiences of Black Appalachians. As the founder of The Black Appalachian Coalition (BLAC), she has spent the past decade building a successful organization committed to challenging misconceptions, advancing environmental justice, and creating meaningful opportunities for historically underrepresented communities.

Through BLAC, Dr. Dinkins leads efforts to amplify Black voices, dismantle long-standing stereotypes surrounding Appalachia, and develop story-based strategies that center the experiences of Black Appalachian communities. The organization is dedicated to promoting equity, environmental justice, and the liberation of all people while fostering a greater understanding of the rich cultural contributions and experiences of Black Appalachians. A key part of BLAC's mission is bringing together communities across the Midwest and Appalachia, creating stronger connections, shared opportunities, and collaborative solutions that bridge regional divides.

Originally established as Black Women Rising, the organization later evolved into The Black Appalachian Coalition (BLAC) to better reflect its expanding mission and impact. BLAC was transitioned from being a project of Black Women Rising into its own organization under the BLAC name. While BLAC is celebrating its fifth anniversary, its organizational roots and official history trace back to the founding of Black Women Rising, as recognized by both the Internal Revenue Service and the State.

A respected public health advocate, author, and community leader, Dr. Dinkins combines academic expertise with practical leadership. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Antioch University, where her studies further strengthened her commitment to social change, community engagement, and transformative leadership. In addition, Dr. Dinkins is a Doctor of Ministry candidate at Berkeley School of Theology.

Over the past ten years, Dr. Dinkins has successfully grown BLAC into a nationally recognized nonprofit organization. She considers the coalition's founding and continued success among her greatest professional accomplishments. Under her leadership, the organization has become a powerful platform for advocacy, education, and community building while creating opportunities for individuals and communities to share their stories and shape their futures.

In addition to her advocacy work, Dr. Dinkins is an accomplished author and thought leader. Her published works include This Is My Black, a children's story book dedicated to her granddaughter, who was bullied for having albinism, and Not Everybody Has Glass Slippers, as well as numerous online publications exploring themes of identity, equity, community, and human connection. She also co-authored "Ending the Family Death Penalty and Building a World We Deserve," which was published in the Columbia Law Journal. Through her writing, she encourages readers to challenge assumptions, build understanding, and embrace the power of authentic storytelling.

Her contributions have earned significant recognition, including the 2025 CEO Global Excellence Award, which honors her dedication to public service, leadership, and community impact.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Dinkins enjoys writing and spending time with her family. She is also deeply committed to her faith and teaches women twice each month, helping them strengthen their understanding of the Bible and deepen their spiritual growth.

Looking ahead, Dr. Dinkins plans to continue building BLAC's infrastructure and leadership capacity so the organization can thrive independently and expand its reach. As the organization continues to grow, she hopes to pursue opportunities on larger speaking platforms, including TED Talks, to share her insights on public health, leadership, advocacy, and community transformation through storytelling and trauma-informed approaches.

Dr. Dinkins credits much of her success to the dedicated team that has supported BLAC's mission throughout its growth. Guided by a philosophy of humanizing people rather than pathologizing them, she believes meaningful relationships are the foundation of lasting change. Through her work, she remains committed to building stronger communities, empowering marginalized voices, and creating a more equitable future for all.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle