The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Marie - E Ramas as a Inner Circle Lifetime member

Dr. Marie Elizabeth Ramas, MD FAAFP, is a family physician, organizational change management consultant, and nationally recognized advocate for health equity. With more than a decade of experience practicing full scope family medicine and obstetrics in both rural and urban settings, she has dedicated her career to advancing high quality, affordable care and empowering communities to achieve optimal health.

Dr. Ramas currently serves as Regional Medical Director at Aledade and is the founder of MedRizon Consulting LLC. Through these roles, she leads practice innovation initiatives, supports organizational transformation, and advances community wellness and resiliency. Her work centers on breaking down systemic barriers to care while helping healthcare organizations implement sustainable, patient centered solutions.

An outspoken advocate for equity in medicine, Dr. Ramas focuses on the intersection of culture and health, diversity in the medical profession, and comprehensive obstetrical care, including prenatal, perinatal, and postnatal health. She is deeply committed to community health initiatives that ensure access to quality healthcare for all populations.

Dr. Ramas has held multiple leadership positions within medical specialty associations at both the state and national levels. In addition, she serves on numerous nonprofit boards and committees dedicated to promoting health equity, community empowerment, and inclusive healthcare systems.

Based in Nashua, New Hampshire, Dr. Ramas continues to combine clinical expertise, leadership, and advocacy to drive meaningful change across healthcare systems. She remains actively engaged in public dialogue and can be found on X under the handle @docramas.

