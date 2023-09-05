The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Nirat Beohar as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Interventional Cardiology and Medical Education

MIAMI SHORES, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Nirat Beohar is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Interventional Cardiology and Medical Education.

Nirat Beohar, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Dr. Beohar pursued higher education at the Maulana Azad Medical College in 1990 where he earned a Medical Degree. He relocated to the United States and attended Baylor College of Medicine where he completed a residency in Internal Medicine in 1994 and was a visiting fellow at the Laboratory of Molecular Cardiology at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. He then attended George Washington University where he finished his fellowship in cardiovascular disease in 1998 and concluded a second fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at the Feinberg Medical School in 1999.

The doctor holds multiple board certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in Cardiovascular Disease; Interventional Cardiology; Nuclear Cardiology; CT Angiography; and Internal Medicine and notes that ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. He explained that cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with the disorders of the heart, as well as some parts of the circulatory system. The field includes medical diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology. He notes that cardiologists are doctors who diagnose, assess, and treat patients with diseases and defects of the heart and blood vessels (the cardiovascular system).

A Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), Dr. Beohar asserts that he has devoted his career to the use and development of catheter-based therapies for the treatment of heart disease. He currently serves in many leadership positions including Vice Chief of the Columbia University Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center; Director of the hospital's Cardiac Catheterization Lab; Medical Director of the hospital's Structural Heart Disease Program; Director of the hospital's Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Program; and a Professor at Columbia University Medical Center.

The doctor is an expert in many specialties including implanting catheter-delivered heart aortic valves; treating complex coronary conditions, such as left main and multi-vessel disease as well as chronic total occlusions; and devices to close atrial septal defects; PFOs; and other intracardiac shunts. Dr. Beohar implants left ventricular assist devices such as the Tandem heart and Impella for patients in cardiogenic shock and is skilled in transseptal catheterization, a highly specialized technique used to access the left side of the heart to treat structural heart disease. He has also had experience with percutaneous therapies for peripheral vascular disease.

Prior to his current posts, Dr. Beohar worked at Mount Sinai-Columbia; was an interventional cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago; an Associate Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine; and the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at the Veterans Administration Lakeside Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Beohar's illustrious career has been punctuated by many awards and honors including the Top Doctor Award by Coral Gables Magazine in 2019. He is also highly sought after for his lectures to fellows and also assists with medical education in India. He would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of his parents, Prakash C. and Sushma Beohar, and his mentors, Robert Bonow, MD, and Charles J. Davidson, MD.

