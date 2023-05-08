The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Priyalal Wijewarnasuriya as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Field of Technology

MOORPARK, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Priyalal Wijewarnasuriya is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Field of Technology.

A fascination with mathematics drew Dr. Wijewarnasuriya to the technology field. As part of his core beliefs, the doctor asserts being a competent physicist is dependent on a foundation in mathematics. He began his educational journey at University of Colombo in Sri Lanka where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Physics (First Class). He then attended Illinois Institute of Technology where he obtained a Master's degree in semiconductor physics and received a Doctor of Philosophy in semiconductor physics at the University of Illinois Chicago.

A project scientist, Dr. Wijewarnasuriya joined Teledyne Imaging Sensors, a company that offers a wide variety of imaging products, including custom products integrated with other electrical and camera systems, since 2019. Prior to his current post, he was a member of the technical staff at the Rockwell Scientific Center, CA. where he was a member of the team dedicated to the demonstration of novel large-format infrared focal plane arrays for tactical and strategic military applications, as well as for astronomy.

A leader in the field, Dr. Wijewarnasuriya also led the development of the next generation of infrared materials and devices for the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL). He was the Team Leader of the "II–VI Materials and Devices Team," EO/IR Materials and Devices Branch of SEDD at the U.S. ARL and was a scientist with the U.S. Army for more than 20 years.

A testament to his expertise in technology, Dr. Wijewarnasuriya is the author or coauthor of more than 300 papers in the open technical literature and two book chapters and has presented his work at numerous national and international conferences. The doctor is a member of the board for the Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers and also served on the program committee for the U.S. Workshop on Physics and Chemistry of II-VI Materials.

Dr. Wijewarnasuriya has conducted extensive research on infrared sensing materials and was recognized with an award on "dislocation reduction in mercury cadmium telluride infrared materials grown on larger area scalable silicon substrates" from the United States of the Army. In the future, Dr. Wijewarnasuriya hopes to have continued success in the field of infrared sensing and attributes his success to his dedication. In his spare time, he enjoys woodworking and photography.

