The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Pshtiwan A. Tahir as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Comprehensive Medical Care Field

Dr. Tahir pursued higher education from Mosul Medical College at the University of Mosul in Iraq where he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed an internal medicine residency at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey and is currently affiliated with WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital; UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside; and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital.

A board-certified internist, Dr. Tahir is an expert in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of diseases and illnesses in adult patients and specializes in providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being. The doctor is dedicated to providing the latest innovations in his field and is a member of several professional organizations including the American College of Physicians where he is a Fellow and is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

When considering his significant accomplishments, Dr. Tahir cites his expertise as a board-certified internist and dedication to providing comprehensive medical care to hospitalized adult patients as major milestones. The doctor would like to acknowledge his mother, Aisha Abdulla, for her support as well as the guidance and support of his mentor, Dr. Saba Hassan, MD.

