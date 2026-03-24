The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD - Pioneering Behavioral Health and FirstPath Innovation

TURLOCK, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD, is the Founder and CEO of Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. (2003) and FirstPath Inc. (2014), and is leading a new era in integrated behavioral health technology. For more than two decades, she has focused on organizational leadership, program development, franchising, and software innovation designed to let data-driven systems run the clinic so licensed clinicians can focus on care.

Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD

Genesis Behavior Center, Inc. is a pediatric behavioral health organization specializing in autism, ADHD, and related developmental needs. It delivers individualized, evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) through appropriately licensed and certified professionals—Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians. Services span clinics, homes, and schools with the goal of helping children build communication, social interaction, daily-living, and learning skills in the least restrictive environment possible.

Through Genesis Franchising, Dr. Kiryakous is expanding access to these structured, high-quality ABA programs into new communities while maintaining rigorous operational standards, training protocols, and quality oversight. Her work centers on building scalable, sustainable systems that support licensed clinicians and deliver consistent, family-centered care wherever a Genesis clinic opens.

In 2014 she founded FirstPath Inc., a comprehensive, AI-supported software platform built to become the core operating system for behavioral health clinics. FirstPath is designed as an all-in-one environment for behavioral health and psychiatry, unifying:

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for autism and developmental disorders

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) clinic workflows for treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and related conditions

Psychiatry from intake through medication management and pain-related behavioral needs

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and step-down levels of care

Diagnostic services for autism and related conditions delivered by licensed psychologists

Within a single login, FirstPath brings together clinical data collection, real-time progress tracking, treatment planning, secure parent-clinician messaging, built-in telehealth, document management, billing, payroll, HR, scheduling, and interactive skill-building avatars. Fully HIPAA-compliant and designed with enterprise-grade security, FirstPath replaces multiple disconnected vendors and fragmented workflows with one integrated, behavioral-health-specific platform. The long-term vision is for FirstPath to serve as the standard operating backbone for multidisciplinary behavioral health clinics—supporting high-quality care, consistent compliance, and strong performance across entire organizations.

Dr. Kiryakous holds a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) from the University of Arizona Global Campus, has completed all coursework (ABD) toward a PhD at the University of the Rockies, and also earned a Master of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University, East Bay. Her expertise lies in administration, operational excellence, and technology solutions that connect clinical excellence with scalable infrastructure.

In 2025 she was named Top Doctor of the Year in Psychology and Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), recognizing her contributions to behavioral health systems and innovation.

Looking ahead, Dr. Kiryakous envisions FirstPath as the central platform that empowers future behavioral health clinics to integrate ABA, TMS, psychiatry, IOP, and psychological diagnostics under one intelligent system. Her ongoing work is devoted to building the organizational and technological foundation that allows FirstPath-powered clinics to lead their communities, raise the standard of care, and transform complex behavioral and neurological challenges into measurable, lasting progress for patients and families.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle