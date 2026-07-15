The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Tyrone Clark as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

BEMIDJI, Minn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Tyrone Clark is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for his contributions to Christian Ministry and Faith-Based Leadership.

Dr. Tyrone Clark has devoted his career to Christian ministry, faith-based leadership, and spiritual teaching, directly empowering individuals and communities to deepen their faith and achieve meaningful transformation. Through ministry, authorship, and public speaking, he drives measurable spiritual growth and cultivates effective faith-based leadership nationwide.

Dr. Clark is known for his commitment to biblical teaching and Christian leadership, offering insights that encourage individuals to deepen their faith and lead purpose-driven lives. His ministry helps others build a stronger understanding of scripture and apply faith principles to daily challenges and opportunities.

His academic journey reflects his dedication to theological scholarship and spiritual leadership. Dr. Clark earned a PhD in Theology from Ascend Christian University in 2025, following a Master's degree in Theology from The Theological Institute of Florida in 2022. He previously received a Bachelor's degree in Church Ministries from The Sure Foundation Theological Institute in 2012.

In addition to his ministry leadership, Dr. Clark held several roles with Gideons International: member (2018), State Chaplain (2019–2022), and State President (2022–2025). These roles enabled him to advance faith-based outreach and spiritual guidance in communities.

Dr. Clark is an accomplished author whose works, such as Are You Afraid to Step Off the Boat (2025), Near Death Experience, and the three-part series My Journey in Grace—A Brand New Story, My Journey in Grace—Stretched by Faith, and My Journey in Grace—A Brand New Story—have inspired readers to deepen their faith and pursue spiritual growth. Through his writing, he offers practical encouragement and relatable insights, helping readers take meaningful steps in their own faith journeys.

Earlier, Dr. Clark received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal in 1988 for his service. Outside of ministry, he enjoys fishing and writing, which give him time for reflection and creativity.

Dr. Clark credits much of his inspiration to his mother's influence and to the guidance of several women mentors who helped shape his leadership and spiritual perspective.

Looking ahead, Dr. Clark aims to inspire tangible personal and spiritual growth through writing, promoting his works, and pursuing public speaking that actively empowers others in faith and leadership. Rooted in faith-driven leadership, he remains dedicated to sharing impactful experiences that help others strengthen their spiritual lives.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle