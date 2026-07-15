The Inner Circle acknowledges Janet L. Polach, Ph.D as an Inner Circle Five Year

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Janet L. Polach, Ph.D is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for her contributions to Executive Coaching and Organizational Development.

Janet L. Polach

Janet L. Polach, Ph.D, has established a distinguished career as an executive coach and motivational speaker, helping leaders develop clarity, confidence, and strategic direction in today's complex business environment. Through her consulting work, she supports executives in understanding what a successful organization looks like and how effective leadership drives sustainable results.

Dr. Polach specializes in coaching executives to lead with purpose, make thoughtful decisions under pressure, and inspire confidence within their organizations. Her approach focuses on aligning leadership vision with operational execution, enabling leaders to navigate uncertainty while maintaining strong organizational performance.

She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership, Policy, and Development from the University of Minnesota, providing a strong academic foundation for her work in leadership development. She is also a Professional Certified Coach and Associate Certified Coach, and an active member of the International Coaching Federation, reflecting her commitment to maintaining high professional standards in coaching.

Dr. Polach's career is further distinguished by her service as a retired Marine officer, where she achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. This experience has shaped her leadership philosophy and continues to inform her work with executives across industries.

An accomplished author, she has published two leadership books, The 7 Mistakes New Managers Make and The Strategic Leader's Mindset, along with several academic publications. Her insights into leadership and organizational success have earned her recognition as one of Inc.'s Coaches to Watch in 2024.

She is also affiliated with Women in Manufacturing, supporting leadership development and advancement within the industry. Throughout her career, Dr. Polach has helped numerous executives set priorities, strengthen decision making, and lead with confidence.

Outside of her professional work, she enjoys golfing. Looking ahead, Dr. Polach remains committed to growing her practice while giving back to the business community by continuing to support leaders in achieving their full potential.

Guided by a philosophy that leaders must act with clarity and confidence even in uncertain moments, she continues to provide impactful coaching that equips executives with the tools and insight needed to succeed.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle