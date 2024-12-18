The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dustin Crockett as a Pinnacle Professional Member

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dustin Crockett is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Leading Innovation and Growth in Healthcare Construction.

Dustin Crockett, a distinguished leader in the construction sector, continues to drive excellence and innovation through his role as President of Skyler Design Build LLC, commonly known as "Skyler." Since founding Skyler in 2014, Mr. Crockett has spearheaded the company's nationwide initiatives in healthcare restoration, reconstruction, reconfiguration, vertical and horizontal expansion, and ground-up construction. His remarkable career is marked by a blend of engineering expertise, business acumen, and a visionary approach to development.

Mr. Crockett's tenure at Skyler has been characterized by significant achievements and contributions to the construction industry. With over 21 years in the field, he has successfully leveraged his background in engineering and business operations to propel Skyler to new heights. Under his leadership, the company has garnered national recognition for its innovative projects and operational excellence.

Before founding Skyler, he held pivotal roles as Vice President at Excela Energy and managed one of the largest projects in the U.S. during his tenure at GE Energy. His experience in risk and project management, including at TRC Companies, has sharpened his skills in strategic growth and operational efficiency.

Beyond Skyler, Mr. Crockett has founded and operated numerous companies, including Neo Viridis Energy, an alternative energy company; HD Valet, a parking valet service; Crete Built, a 3D concrete printing construction company; Sky Ai, a software development firm; Sky Wrap, a clean construction product distribution company; Diversity Plans, a diversity-focused software company partnering underutilized businesses with construction projects; Real Sky, a real estate development company; and Texan Steel Buildings, a pre-engineered metal building company, among others.

Mr. Crockett's contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2023, he was listed on the Inc. 5000, recognized in the Giants 400, and celebrated by Houston's 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. These accolades reflect his commitment to excellence and his role in shaping the future of healthcare construction.

Mr. Crockett is a dedicated member of ASHE, ACHE, CAHE, CAHED, and other healthcare organizations. He also co-founded Skyclone, Skyler's monthly think tank for diversity partners interested in development and construction projects. His involvement extends to the National Small Business Association, Lean Construction Institute, the Associated General Contractors of America, local church activities, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and Skyler's Associate Partnership with the Houston Dynamo.

Holding a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&M University, Mr. Crockett's approach to construction is both foundational and forward-thinking. A family-oriented professional, he prioritizes time with his wife and son, balancing business growth with personal and community involvement. His holistic approach to life and work reflects his dedication to both professional success and meaningful community impact.

