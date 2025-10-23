The Inner Circle acknowledges, Edward Gomez as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Edward Gomez is honored as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member for his contributions in Regional Healthcare.

Edward Gomez

Edward Gomez has built a successful career in healthcare administration, distinguished by his leadership in facilities management, strategic planning, and team development. Currently overseeing 47 buildings across Indiana, he is responsible for optimizing operations, leading designer construction meetings, and ensuring the seamless delivery of primary and dental care services. His work focuses on fostering collaboration among departments and creating efficient, patient-centered environments.

Mr. Gomez's expertise lies in building cohesive teams, coaching emerging leaders, and promoting a culture of accountability. His strategic approach combines operational insight with a people-first philosophy, ensuring both organizational growth and employee development. With a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Kentucky Wesleyan College, he brings a unique understanding of human behavior and motivation to his leadership style.

He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE), its Indiana chapter (ISHE), and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals (AMFP). Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Gomez is also an active member of the Alumni Board of Directors for his alma matter, Kentucky Wesleyan College.

A proud U.S. citizen since 2020, originally from Colombia, Mr. Gomez views this milestone as one of his most meaningful accomplishments. His personal values of integrity and perseverance are inspired by his late father, Jesus Gomez, his mother, Flor Gomez, and his mentor, Barb Butler, all of whom instilled in him a strong work ethic and dedication to service.

Outside of his professional life, he enjoys camping, cruises, and quality time with his family—his partner Brittney and their children, Kaleb and Emilia. Looking ahead, Mr. Gomez remains focused on leaving a legacy of leadership rooted in integrity, growth, and making a lasting difference within the healthcare industry.

