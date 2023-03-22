The Inner Circle Acknowledges-- Ernest S. Reeh as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Endodontics Field.

STILLWATER, Minn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ernest S. Reeh is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Endodontics Field.

Ernest S. Reeh

Dr. Reeh graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a minor in business from the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. He earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Alberta's School of Surgery from the University of Alberta's School of Dentistry and completed specialty training in endodontics at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Reeh obtained a Master of Science in material science and graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in biophysics with a minor in engineering the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Reeh is the owner, doctor, and dentist at River Valley Endodontics since 1987. He is also a consultant for the 3M Dental Division and Carestream Dental and holds two patents for dental technology, which he earned in 1995. The doctor has also served as a volunteer researcher at the University of Minnesota and has been a lecturer both domestically and internationally in his field. Dr. Reeh is a board-certified endodontist by the American Board of Endodontics and a fellow of the American Association of Endodontists.

Dr. Reeh has been in his current position for 35 years as a licensed dentist in the state of Minnesota. His findings have been published in numerous professional journals, case reports and abstracts. He was also named Top Dentist in St. Paul Magazine.

The doctor would like to dedicate this honor with special thanks to his father, Robert E. Reeh, as well as Harold Messer Dentist, PhD, and William Douglas Dentist PhD.

