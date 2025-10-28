The Inner Circle acknowledges, Faith H. Magné as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Faith H. Magné is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Government Contract Management and Business Innovation.

Faith H. Magné

Faith H. Magné, principal owner and executive director of contracts at VA-Pactum Consulting LLC, has built a distinguished career in contract management, leadership, and government procurement. With decades of experience spanning military service, corporate leadership, and entrepreneurship, Ms. Magné remains a prominent voice in her field.

At VA-Pactum Consulting, Ms. Magné is responsible for evaluating solicitations and government proposals, identifying contractual risks, leading business development, and providing advanced training. Her leadership is shaped by early service as a civil servant for the U.S. Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan, and honed through high-level roles at leading organizations such as SAIC, BAE Systems, Dynamics Research Corporation, G&B Solutions, and Vencore Services and Solutions. Most recently, she served at ManTech as Senior Executive Director of Contracts through 2025.

Ms. Magné earned her degree from Strayer University and holds a certificate in government contract management from San Diego State University. A long-time member of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA), she has consistently been recognized for strategic foresight and excellence in leading cross-functional teams and complex contract portfolios.

Beyond her corporate career, Ms. Magné is an accomplished artist, having exhibited work in galleries across Leesburg and Great Falls. She donates proceeds from her art to causes including support for Ukraine and was featured in Faith Magne Gallery Vol. 10 Art Modern, published by Francis E. McIntire in 2018.

Looking ahead, Ms. Magné is exploring opportunities to give back as an art teacher and pursue ecological ventures such as beekeeping, combining her passions for creativity, sustainability, and community engagement. She also hosts a purpose driven podcast that bridges life stories and strategy, bringing together expert voices, lived experiences, and valuable resources for those navigating caregiving, reinvention, and resilience. Designed to inform, inspire, and connect, the podcast serves as both a community and a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and personal growth.

