The Inner Circle acknowledges, Feneisha Franklin, MD, FAAFP as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Feneisha Franklin, MD, FAAFP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence in Family and Geriatric Medicine.

Dr. Feneisha Franklin, a dedicated physician specializing in family and geriatric medicine, continues to make significant contributions to healthcare through her practice, Living Well Family Medicine. With a strong commitment to personalized patient care, Dr. Franklin is recognized for her expertise and compassionate approach.

Feneisha Franklin MD, FAAFP

Dr. Franklin holds a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from East Carolina University and earned her Medical Degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She completed her family medicine residency and a fellowship in Geriatrics at Palmetto Health in Columbia, South Carolina. Dr. Franklin is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has earned the Fellow designation with the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

Her professional affiliations include the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the American Geriatrics Society (AGS), and the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians (SDAFC). Dr. Franklin is also actively involved in her local church, reflecting her commitment to community and holistic care.

Dr. Franklin is the owner of Living Well Family Medicine, where she continues to provide exceptional patient care with a focus on geriatrics. Her philosophy of "Stay grounded and give the same care you would want to receive" drives her daily practice and patient interactions.

In her personal life, Dr. Franklin enjoys spending time with her family, running, and dining out. She is deeply grateful for the support of her dear husband, Jeremy, and their three children, as well as her parents, Andre and Janice Fervil, whose inspiration has guided her journey.

Looking ahead, Dr. Franklin aims to further enhance Living Well Family Medicine's commitment to personalized healthcare and continue providing outstanding care to her patients.

