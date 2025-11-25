The Inner Circle acknowledges, Gahn Lane, MBA as a Pinnacle Professional Member

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gahn Lane, MBA is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Strategic Diversification and Transformation at Double T Holdings.

Gahn Lane, MBA

Gahn Lane, MBA, an accomplished business executive, serves as chief operating officer and chief of strategy at Double T Holdings, where he has been instrumental in guiding the company's impressive transformation and diversification since 2023. Under his strategic leadership, Double T Holdings has evolved from its traditional roots as a cattle ranch and cotton farm into a dynamic enterprise with investments spanning REITs, funds, stocks, vending, and other growth-focused portfolios.

Mr. Lane's extensive expertise in business transformation and strategic partnerships has been built over a distinguished career in leadership roles across industries. Prior to joining Double T Holdings, he served as senior vice president of global strategic partnerships at Pindrop from 2021 to 2022, where he expanded the company's reach through innovative alliances. Before that, he was executive vice president of global strategic channels and alliances at PGi, enhancing the company's global footprint and market influence.

Mr. Lane holds an MBA in international business from the University of Dallas, a bachelor's degree from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas, and a master's certificate in eCommerce from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

Recognized for his industry impact, Mr. Lane was named one of CRN Magazine's Top 100 People You Don't Know but Should in 2017 and received the Exemplary Sales Leadership and Achievement Award from Westcon Group in 2014. He is also committed to community service, supporting causes such as animal welfare and the Special Olympics.

Guided by mentors Girish Patel and Jack Rush, and driven by a passion for building sustainable, diversified growth, Gahn Lane continues to lead Double T Holdings into its next phase of success.

