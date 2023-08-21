The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gary L. Berg as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Pulmonology Field

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gary L. Berg is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Pulmonology Field.

Dr. Berg pursued higher education at Michigan State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology and Public Health. He then attended Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1983 where he received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and completed an internship and residency at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital.

Gary L. Berg

Board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM) in pulmonology, the doctor notes that the AOBIM is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (DOs) who specialize in the prevention diagnosis and treatment of disease in adults (internists). He currently practices at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Madison Heights Campus; is also affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital; and explained that his practice is limited to pulmonary medicine, pulmonary allergic disorders; and sleep disorders.

Licensed to practice medicine in Michigan, Dr. Berg is an active member of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), which he notes represents more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students. He noted that the AOA promotes public health and serves as the primary certifying body for Dos and that pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract. A highly revered pulmonologist, the doctor is an internal medicine physician who specializes in conditions and diseases that affect the lungs and the respiratory system.

Dr. Berg has been the recipient of many awards during his illustrious career, including the Patients' Choice Award (2017). Active in his community, he donates to various charitable organizations on a regular basis. The doctor has been married to Mrs. Carolyn Berg for 30 years and they have one daughter, Elizabeth.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle