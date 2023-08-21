The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gary L. Berg as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Pulmonology Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

21 Aug, 2023, 14:50 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gary L. Berg is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Pulmonology Field.

Dr. Berg pursued higher education at Michigan State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology and Public Health. He then attended Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1983 where he received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and completed an internship and residency at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital.

Continue Reading
Gary L. Berg
Gary L. Berg

Board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM) in pulmonology, the doctor notes that the AOBIM is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (DOs) who specialize in the prevention diagnosis and treatment of disease in adults (internists). He currently practices at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Madison Heights Campus; is also affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital; and explained that his practice is limited to pulmonary medicine, pulmonary allergic disorders; and sleep disorders.

Licensed to practice medicine in Michigan, Dr. Berg is an active member of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), which he notes represents more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students. He noted that the AOA promotes public health and serves as the primary certifying body for Dos and that pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract. A highly revered pulmonologist, the doctor is an internal medicine physician who specializes in conditions and diseases that affect the lungs and the respiratory system.

Dr. Berg has been the recipient of many awards during his illustrious career, including the Patients' Choice Award (2017). Active in his community, he donates to various charitable organizations on a regular basis. The doctor has been married to Mrs. Carolyn Berg for 30 years and they have one daughter, Elizabeth.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Nephrology

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Paul Byrne as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the fields of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.