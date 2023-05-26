The Inner Circle Acknowledges, George W. Jabren, MD, FACS as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions in the field of Urology

ATLANTA, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, George W. Jabren, MD, FACS, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions in the field of Urology.

George W. Jabren, MD, FACS

Dr. Jabren began his educational journey at Boston College where he was awarded the Scholar of the College and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He attended Loyola University Chicago - Stritch School of Medicine, where he was awarded into the Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society and graduated with a medical degree. The doctor capped his scholarship at Tulane University completing a general surgery internship and a urology residency.

With more than 18 years in the field, including operating a private practice, Dr. Jabren is an expert in urologic cancer treatment; kidney stone disease; advanced laparoscopy; men's health; and urinary issues. He currently practices at Urology of Greater Atlanta, located at 290 Country Club Drive, Stockbridge, Georgia and has offices at 7823 Spivey Station Blvd, Jonesboro, Georgia, and 685 South 9th Street, Griffin, Georgia. According to Dr. Jabren, Urology of Greater Atlanta (UGA) has served the region for more than 50 years and their doctors provide compassionate care using cutting-edge technology.

The doctor is a staff member at both Piedmont Henry Hospital and Northside Hospital and meets with each patient to discuss their symptoms and concerns. He then examines and treats them for a wide range of issues including kidney stones; anatomic abnormalities; vasectomy; erectile dysfunction; infertility; STDs; urinary problems; incontinence; urologic pain; urologic trauma; hematuria; cancer of the prostate; adrenal gland; bladder; kidney; testicles; urethra; and renal pelvis.

Living in the middle of the "Stone Belt," Dr. Jabren frequently treats patients for kidney stones, which is a common ailment of those living in the Southeastern United States. He notes that he can treat almost all types of kidney stones through minimally invasive technology, reducing the need to create large incisions.

Dr. Jabren is dedicated to providing his patients with the latest advancements in the field and is associated with many professional organizations, including the American Urological Association and holds status as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). He is board-certified in urology by the American Board of Urology (ABU) which he asserts upholds certification standards for urologists who provide high-quality, safe, and ethical care.

A leader in his field, Dr. Jabren has received the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2016, 2018); Patients' Choice Award (2018); On-Time Doctor Award (2018); the Castle Connolly/ Atlanta Magazine Top Doctor in Atlanta, GA (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023); and a Marquis Who's Who Award (2022, 2023). He was also featured in a profile recognition from Health News Today in 2021.

Dr. Jabren is a prolific writer and has published many articles about his field of specialty, such as "Kidney Stones: a REAL pain in the back," to help educate UGA patients. He has also authored chapters in urological books; given educational and medical presentations to peers and physicians; and published in numerous medical journals.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Jabren loves to spend quality time with his wife and three sons, read, play basketball, travel, run, and walk his dogs. He is an active member of his community where he has volunteered with the International Volunteers in Urology, and coached the church basketball league for many years.

For more information about Dr. Jabren and his practice, visit www.ugatl.com.

