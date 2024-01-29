The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gregory J. Budzynski as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

THORNTON, Colo., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gregory J. Budzynski is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as an IT Consultant.

Mr. Budzynski, a seasoned IT consultant specializing in project management at the intersection of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT), continues to advance his career in the national arena.

With an impressive academic background, Mr. Budzynski has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Mathematics. During his university years, he gained invaluable experience through cooperative education opportunities with Anheuser-Busch.

As a dedicated professional, Mr. Budzynski is affiliated with esteemed organizations such as the Water Environment Federation (WEF), the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), and the International Water Association (IWA). These affiliations reflect his commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and best practices.

Mr. Budzynski's illustrious career spans various roles and domains within the IT and engineering landscape. He possesses expertise in electrical and control system design, automation logic programming, application virtualization, industrial communication network topology, and more. His career journey includes pivotal roles such as Controls Engineer at Intelligrated, Control Specialist II at Coca-Cola Refreshments, and Senior Controls Engineer at Metro Water Recovery.

Outside the professional realm, Mr. Budzynski finds solace and joy in spending quality time with his family. He attributes his growth and development to the mentorship of Fred Hayes, whose memory he honors.

Mr. Budzynski extends heartfelt appreciation to his wife Chantelle, his children, and his parents Roger and Maxine for their unwavering love and support. Their encouragement has been a cornerstone of his success.

Looking to the future, Mr. Budzynski envisions managing and expanding his client base while continuing to provide exceptional service. His overarching philosophy centers on delivering exceptional care to his clients, ensuring their satisfaction and success.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle