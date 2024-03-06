The Inner Circle acknowledges Hazem Kanaan, DO as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Dr. Kanaan embarked on his academic journey at Kennesaw State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry with Cum-Laude Honors in 2005. His thirst for knowledge and dedication to his chosen path continued as he pursued a medical degree at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating with honors in 2009. It was during this time that his passion for women's health began to take shape.

To further his expertise, Dr. Kanaan completed his OB/GYN training at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, by 2013. This rigorous training laid the foundation for his career in providing comprehensive care to women.

Not content with just his OB/GYN expertise, Dr. Kanaan sought further education in obesity and metabolic disease management. This additional qualification broadened his scope of practice, enabling him to provide holistic care not only to women but also to men and pediatric patients dealing with obesity.

Dr. Kanaan's commitment to maintaining high standards in women's health care is reflected in his status as a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist. His dedication to excellence has been recognized with the Award for Surgical Excellence in Robotic Surgery, demonstrating his commitment to offering advanced and effective treatments to his patients.

Beyond his medical practice, Dr. Kanaan is an active participant in the world of politics. He has lent his voice to various campaigns aimed at bringing about positive change through the legislative process, underscoring his belief in the power of policy-making to improve the lives of many simultaneously.

Dr. Kanaan's career is studded with accolades, including being named Teaching Resident of the Year on multiple occasions and securing the position of Department Chief of Obstetric and Gynecology Services at South Texas Health System at UHS for the year 2023-2024. He has also been a dedicated board member of various organizations, such as the Hidalgo-Starr County Medical Society and the national ACOOG Ad Hoc Leadership Council.

In his personal life, Dr. Kanaan acknowledges the profound impact of his family on his career, considering them a significant career accomplishment. He recognizes his father, Dr. Bassam Ahamd Kanaan, as his role model and inspiration to become a physician from a young age. Additionally, he expresses gratitude to mentors like Dr. David Wolf, who guided him in the specialty of Women's Health, and Dr. Monzer Yazji, who inspired him to pursue post-graduate training in the field of Obesity Medicine.

To further his commitment to comprehensive care, Dr. Kanaan is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, highlighting his dedication to addressing the complex issue of obesity in patients.

Currently, Dr. Kanaan serves as the owner of All Women Medical Clinic, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and RGV Medical Weight Loss Clinic. He is an active member of the medical community, serving as a community teaching faculty for the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a former Clinical Associate Professor at the same institution.

Dr. Kanaan's expertise is grounded in obstetrics, gynecology, minimally invasive procedures, PCOS, and Obesity Medicine. His distinguished career, unwavering commitment to patient care, and dedication to continuous learning and improvement have solidified his status as a respected leader in the field of women's health and reproductive care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle