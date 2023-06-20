The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Helen Khilkin-Sogoloff as a Pinnacle Life Professional for her contributions to the field of Osteopathic Medicine

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Helen Khilkin-Sogoloff is recognized as a Pinnacle Life Professional for her contributions to the field of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Khilkin-Sogoloff pursued a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. She then completed an internship at St. Vincent's Hospital Medical Center; a residency in internal medicine at the North Shore University Hospital and completed a fellowship in pulmonary disease at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Helen Khilkin Sogoloff
The doctor explained that pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with asthma; COPD; lung cancer diagnosis; interstitial lung disease; infections of the lungs; and post-COVID pulmonary complications. She notes that a pulmonologist is also an internal medicine physician who specializes in preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions and diseases that affect the lungs and the respiratory system including the nose pharynx and throat.

Providing the most advanced technology in a state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Khilkin-Sogoloff is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center serving patients with lung problems ranging from routine to esoteric. She notes that Maimonides Doctors Brighton Beach provides patients multidisciplinary services that includes the Shaknovich Cardiology Wellness Institute; cardiology; cardiothoracic surgery; vascular surgery; pulmonology; and endocrinology with more to come.

Fluent in both English and Russian, Dr. Khilkin-Sogoloff would like to dedicate this honor to her mentor, Dr. Dorothy White in memoriam and to Dr. Stover. Aside from her professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys skiing, hiking, gardening, and spending time with her family. The doctor also supports local and community charities and civic organizations.

