The Inner Circle acknowledges, Ivelisse Lopez as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

News provided by

The Inner Circle

Sep 16, 2024, 20:00 ET

OCOEE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ivelisse Lopez is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Gastroenterology Field.

Dr. Lopez earned a Pre–Medical and Doctor's degree at the University of Puerto Rico Recinto de Ciencias Medicas. She completed residency in Internal Medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO and her Gastroenterology residency at Hepatology and Nutrition. She completed a fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center University of Texas Houston.

Continue Reading
Ivelisse Lopez
Ivelisse Lopez

Dr. Lopez was born and raised in Puerto Rico and has lived in Central Florida since 2001. She has more than 10 years of private practice while being the Chief of Gastroenterology at Orlando Regional Medical Center. She also worked as the Chief of Gastroenterology at the Orlando VA Medical Center performing the regular endoscopic procedures (upper endoscopy and colonoscopy) and also performing others like capsule endoscopy manometry and ERCP. She currently works for The Center for Digestive Health and is associated with the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG).

In her spare time, Dr. Lopez likes to travel. She would like to dedicate this honor to her family: her dear parents, Angel Lopez and Damaris Padilla, and her children, Gabriel and Javier with thanks for their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lee C. Ferguson, DO, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Lee C. Ferguson, DO, FACS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lee C. Ferguson, DO, FACS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Vascular ...
The Inner Circle acknowledges, Timothy L. Hogue as a Pinnacle Professional Member

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Timothy L. Hogue as a Pinnacle Professional Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Timothy L. Hogue is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Transforming...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics