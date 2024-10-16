The Inner Circle acknowledges, J. Hilary Gbotoe as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

GRESHAM, Ore., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, J. Hilary Gbotoe is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as A Visionary Leader in In-Home Healthcare.

Dr. J. Hilary Gbotoe is making significant strides in the field of in-home healthcare with his compassionate approach to caring for the elderly and individuals with developmental disabilities. As the owner and CEO of Ease My Way Community Care Agency LLC, Dr. Gbotoe is dedicated to maintaining the dignity and independence of his clients while providing top-notch care.

Ease My Way Community Care Agency LLC offers a range of in-home healthcare services, tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. Dr. Gbotoe's leadership and management expertise ensure that the agency operates smoothly and efficiently, delivering compassionate care to those in need.

Dr. Gbotoe's educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Liberia in 1996 and pursued further studies at the University of Phoenix, where he obtained a Master of Arts in organizational management in 2005 and a doctorate in organizational leadership in 2009. In 2020, he completed a Doctor of Education degree with an emphasis on transformational leadership at Concordia University.

In addition to his role at Ease My Way Community Care Agency LLC, Dr. Gbotoe is the founder and CEO of Gbotoe Enterprises and Consultancy, a company he established in 2007. He is also the founder of Kingdom Harvest Ministries Inc., a testament to his commitment to serving others.

With two decades of industry experience, Dr. Gbotoe is well-positioned to drive the continued growth and success of his in-home healthcare agency. His passion for education and leadership development extends beyond his professional endeavors, as he aims to make a positive impact in Liberia through teaching and publishing.

Dr. Gbotoe's dedication to his work and his community is reflected in his affiliations with the Oregon Association for Liberia and the Global United Fellowship. He is committed to leaving a lasting legacy that transcends borders, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps and make a difference in the world.

