The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jade A Starry as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LEWISTON, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jade A Starry is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Maternal and Newborn Care.

Jade A. Starry has built a distinguished career in nursing, specializing in labor and delivery care at Gritman Medical Center, a critical access hospital serving rural communities in Idaho. With a passion for maternal and neonatal health, she provides compassionate, patient-centered care while ensuring the safety and well-being of mothers and newborns.

Jade A Starry

After earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lewis-Clark State College in 2020, Ms. Starry began her career as a hospital medical-surgical nurse, gaining vital hands-on experience. Recognizing her calling in labor and delivery, she transitioned into the Family Birth Center at Gritman Medical Center, where she now assists in up to one to three deliveries per shift, although it can vary. Her expertise spans labor and delivery, postpartum maternal care, newborn care, patient advocacy, nurse preceptorship, and charge nurse leadership in a high-demand environment. She also has been trained as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

Ms. Starry completed an 18-month Nurse Residency Program at Gritman Medical Center, where she developed advanced skills in patient monitoring, emergency response, and comprehensive care management across multiple hospital units, including same-day surgery and medical-surgical nursing. Her dedication and adaptability in critical access hospital nursing have made her an invaluable asset to the facility and the patients she serves.

As a member of the Idaho Nurses Association, Ms. Starry remains committed to continuous learning and professional development. Looking ahead, she aims to enhance her leadership skills as a charge nurse and nurse preceptor, expand her expertise in high-risk maternal and neonatal care, and further contribute to the field of labor and delivery nursing.

Ms. Starry attributes her success to hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering support of her family, friends, and colleagues. She remains dedicated to providing exceptional care, ensuring that every mother and newborn receives the highest level of medical attention in a compassionate and supportive environment.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle