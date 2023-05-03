The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jahaira L. Serrano, MD, FACCP, as a Pinnacle Life Achiever for her contributions to the medical field

ARECIBO, Puerto Rico, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jahaira L. Serrano, MD, FACCP, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Achiever for her contributions to the medical field.

Jahaira L. Serrano, MD, FACCP

Dr. Serrano began her educational pathway at the University of Puerto Rico in Cayey where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She then attended the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in 2002 where she completed a Medical Degree in 2002. She capped her higher education experience with an Internal Medicine residency in 2005 and a Pulmonary Medicine Fellowship in 2007, both at the University of Puerto Rico University District Hospital.

Subsequent to completing her residency and fellowship, the doctor became board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPS). According to Dr. Serrano, the NBPS provides continuing board certification for DOs and MDs who uphold medical education and patient care standards.

Known for her compassion and thoroughness, Dr. Serrano serves patients at Serrano Pulmonary Services, located at 702 Ave San Luis, Suite 129 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico and often sees 25 to 30 patients each day. As part of her daily practice, she examines patients, diagnoses and treats their conditions, including lung, bronchial tubes, nose, pharynx, throat, and respiratory system. She also provides treatments for COPD, asthma, and other lung-related issues and treats her patients for common and complex respiratory diseases, like chest infections, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, emphysema, and more.

In addition to her professional medical practice, Dr. Serrano authored "Lung and Bronchus Cancer in Puerto Rico: Changes in Incidence and Mortality Rates by Histology and Sex during 1987-2003" and "Adaptation of the Medical Research Council Dyspnea Scale and the Oxygen Cost Diagram for its use in Puerto Rico." She is highly regarded by her peers and is the Consulting Physician on COVID-19 diagnoses at Hospital Pavia in Arecibo.

A testament to her expertise, the doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. She was recognized with profile features in Issue Wire and Health News Today. Dr. Serrano would like to dedicate this honor to her mother, Mrs. Maria Dominguez, and her mentors, Ruth Santos, MD, and Yohana de Jesús, MD.

