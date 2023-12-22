The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jaime Mulder as a Distinguished Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Finance

The Inner Circle

22 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jaime Mulder is acknowledged as a Distinguished Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Finance.

Ms. Mulder pursued higher education at Baylor University where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, Cum Laude. A 13- year commercial real estate industry veteran, she is currently serving as a Valuations Manager at Altus Group in Dallas-Fort Worth where she plays a crucial role in overseeing daily operations and managing valuations for a diverse range of assets.

Jaime Mulder
Jaime Mulder

An expert in client portfolio management and managing valuations, Ms. Mulder operates successfully by leading a team of seasoned professionals across the USA and Canada. Ms. Mulder considers navigating the COVID pandemic and its impact on commercial valuations a challenging time in the industry she and her team at Invesco overcame. She considers joining Altus group a career highlight.

Looking to the future, Ms. Mulder plans to grow her client portfolio account management. In her spare time, she enjoys college football; Baylor basketball and football; and all Dallas sports teams, and especially enjoys vacationing in the mountains. Additionally, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family (furry family included).

