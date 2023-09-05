The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James C. Lasker as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Hematology-Oncology

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James C. Lasker is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Hematology-Oncology.

Dr. Lasker pursued higher education at Yale University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He then attended Temple University, School of Medicine in Philadelphia receiving a Medical Doctor degree. He later attended Emory University where he finished an internship and internal medicine residency; completed a Fellowship in hematology-oncology at Baylor College of Medicine; and capped his scholarship concluding a Fellowship in bone marrow transplant at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Lasker explained that hematology is the branch of medicine concerned with the study of the cause, prognosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases related to blood. He also noted that oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. A hematologist-oncologist is a physician who specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of cancer; malignant blood diseases such as leukemia; lymphoma; and multiple myeloma; and blood disorders, such as iron-deficiency anemia; clotting abnormalities; hemophilia; and sickle-cell disease.

Realizing his calling to be a physician at a young age, Dr. Lasker explained that "When I was five, I decided I wanted to be a physician. I enjoyed putting Band-Aids on my family members and friends, as well as looking in their mouths with a tongue depressor. I chose medical oncology as a specialty because of my personal experiences with losing loved ones at an early age. I am motivated to come to work by the pure enjoyment of looking after the needs of cancer patients and their families." He joined Alabama Oncology in 1996 as President and Managing Partner from 2011 through 2018, and currently works at their Alabaster and Princeton offices.

The doctor is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). He is also a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Society of Hematology and is president and manager of The Baptist Physician Alliance (BPA) 2009-2019, which is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. The doctor is an active member of the Medical Association of Alabama; the Jefferson County Medical Society; and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Also a compassionate civic leader, Dr. Lasker has served as the President of the local soup kitchens in Alabama, raising funds for the organization. He also works with "Hand in Paw," which provides animal or pet therapy to patients. The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to his mentors, Monty Lane, MD; Ken Walker, MD; and Jimmie Harvey, MD.

