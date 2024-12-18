The Inner Circle acknowledges, James Carlyle West as a Pinnacle Professional Member

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James Carlyle West is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Leading Advocate for Clean Energy and Sustainability.

James Carlyle West, a prominent figure in the clean energy sector, continues to drive innovation and growth in sustainable technologies. As the Senior Managing Director at Evercore, Mr. West plays a pivotal role in leading coverage analysis for oil field services and sustainable technologies, as well as heading energy equity research.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a minor in History, Mr. West has dedicated 24 years to the industry. His expertise in equity and investment research has earned him recognition and named to the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team Hall of Fame in 2023.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. West is a passionate advocate for sustainability and clean energy. He actively contributes to the industry's growth and development by serving on the advisory board of the Boston University Institute for Global Sustainability. Additionally, he engages in charity work at Grace Church in Manhattan, demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact on society.

In his leisure time, Mr. West enjoys spending quality time with his family and attending theater performances, fostering a well-rounded lifestyle.

Looking ahead, Mr. West envisions continued growth and success in the clean energy sector. He is eager to explore opportunities in corporate roles at investment banks or in government, furthering his mission to drive positive change and innovation in sustainable technologies.

