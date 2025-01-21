The Inner Circle acknowledges, James E. Davison, DC as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

TUALATIN, Ore., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James E. Davison, DC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Chiropractic Care and Community Outreach.

James E. Davison, DC

Dr. James E. Davison, DC, is a dedicated chiropractor renowned for his gentle adjustments and comprehensive care approach, specializing in treating patients who have sustained injuries from auto accidents and workers' compensation cases. Operating from his private practice, he combines chiropractic treatment with physiotherapy, equipped with a fully stocked exercise facility to aid in his patients' recovery.

Dr. James Davison also is proud to provide a very popular & affordable Self Pay Plan. This in turn motivates patients to utilize Chiropractic care much like a dental check-up. "Don't wait until pain occurs to brush your teeth." Keeping your back and neck and other joints of your body mobilized and functioning optimally is the PRIMARY FOCUS AND GOAL of Dr. James Davison. This commonly entails a treatment plan of one treatment every 4-6 weeks.

With a strong commitment to community service, Dr. Davison actively participates in outreach programs aimed at underserved populations. He earned his Associate of Science in Arts and Sciences from Brigham Young University North in Idaho, followed by a two-year mission with the LDS Church, during which he became fluent in Spanish. Dr. Davison furthered his education at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, for his prerequisite studies before obtaining his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the University of the Western States.

He is a member of the Oregon Chiropractic Society and dedicates his volunteer efforts to the American Tourettes Syndrome Association. One of Dr. Davison's significant career accomplishments includes the successful launch of a Hispanic Community Outreach program in Gresham, Oregon, which provided essential chiropractic care to low-income patients while fostering collaboration with other healthcare professionals, such as the Dental School of OHSU mobile medical units.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Davison is the author of The Tortured Soul: A Journey of Acceptance, where he shares his personal insights and research on Tourettes Syndrome, offering valuable perspectives on the condition.

Dr. Davison's unwavering dedication to both his patients and the community underscores his philosophy that quality care should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. As he continues to provide exceptional chiropractic services, he aims to further expand his outreach initiatives, making a lasting impact on the health and wellness of those he serves.

