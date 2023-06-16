The Inner Circle Acknowledges, James Oberman as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Otolaryngology and service in the US Navy

FREDERICK, Md., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, James Oberman is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Otolaryngology and service in the US Navy.

James Oberman

Dr. Oberman pursued higher education at Boston College where he was an exceptional student earning the designation of summa cum laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Sigma Nu. He then attended Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA in 1996 where he received his medical degree and completed his Executive Master's in Business Administration (EMBA) degree in 2022 from Quantic University. A dedicated leader in both the medical field and military, the doctor completed training at the Naval Undersea Medical Institute (NUMI) In Groton, CT and the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center in Panama City, FL in 1997. His operational tours for the US Navy include Submarine Squadrons SIX; EIGHT in Norfolk, VA; and the Senior Diving. Dr Oberman completed his Pediatrics Internship/General Surgery Internship/and Otolaryngology residency training at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, VA. And completed two tours as a staff Otolaryngologist in both Okinawa, Japan and Jacksonville, FL.

While in the military, Dr. Oberman served as a medical officer for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO in Little Creek, VA. He also served as the Tidewater Regional Diving Casualty and Clinical Hyperbaric Expert Consultant, and also covered for the SUBLANT Senior Medical Officer. He also established a SCUBA training program for submarines on the waterfront; was deployed on the USS Narwhal submarine receiving his submarine medical officer qualification; and performed underwater explosive surveillance during OPSAIL 2000 in NYC harbor, summer 2000.

A leader in his field, the doctor has chaired numerous hospital committees and served a two-year term as the President of the Medical Staff from 2010-2012 at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, FL. He also served as their Communication in Healthcare Course Director. Board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Oberman was an Associate Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences from 2011-2017 and was selected by the USN Surgeon General to be the US Navy Otorhinolaryngology Specialty Leader, responsible for all decisions affecting the 100 ENT surgeons across the globe. Earning the rank of Captain, Dr. Oberman also received a scholarship grant in September 2013 from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO/HNSF) recognizing his as a "young physician leader." He was also recognized by Jacksonville Magazine as "Best of Otolaryngology in 2011."

In addition to his exceptional civilian career, Dr. Oberman was named National Capital Region Medical Directorate's Inaugural Clinical Quality Officer. While in this position, Dr. Oberman authored the five-year quality action plan for the National Capital Region, which included piloting a communication in healthcare curriculum. The doctor notes that the success of the program ultimately lead to market-wide expansion in 2016 and he continued to serve as the Clinical Champion and Course Director for the program. This program is cited often as an innovation/best practice throughout the entire Military Health System.

A testament to his elite experiences and education, Dr. Oberman was hand-selected in 2015 by the Navy Admiral to serve on her staff in the USN Medical Corps Chief's Office as the Medical Corps Career Planner serving as the principal mentor and advisor to over 3,700 Navy Medical Corps Officers. Part of his responsibilities included providing counsel on all aspects of professional development and career progression. During his two-year tenure, he focused on talent management and served as a staunch advocate for USN physicians.

The doctor was also Region Otolaryngology Product Line leader from 2015-2016 and was clinical faculty at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital from 2014-2017. Recognized for his expertise, he serves as a national faculty member for the Institute for Healthcare Excellence (IHE). He recently collaborated with national healthcare leaders generating a white paper targeting physician burnout and provider resiliency.

Retiring from the US Navy in 2017, Dr. Oberman joined the Becker ENT practice, an affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania System in Princeton, NJ, and was appointed the inaugural Medical Director for the Patient Experience at the Princeton health system campus of the University of Pennsylvania. He transitioned closer to family in 2018 and joined the Frederick Health Medical Group where he was instrumental in establishing their inaugural Otolaryngology department. He is co-owner of the Frederick Breathe Free ENT Center, an affiliate of the National Breathe Free Sinus and ENT Centers and operates as the only surgeon, supervising three Physician Assistants and a staff of 16 personnel, and credentialed at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital in Germantown, MD.

A highlight of his career, the doctor was honored by ZocDoc as a TOPDOC for 2022 and 2023 based upon top 1% national google patient satisfaction surveys. He was also recognized as the USN-wide "Undersea Medical Officer-of-the-Year for 1999." He retired from US Naval Service after 25 years in 2017.

Dr. Oberman is married to Margaret (Meg) Ann Perusse Oberman, MD, MPH, FACP of Litchfield, CT. They currently reside in Poolesville, MD and have three children Connell (age 23), Aidan (age 21), and Bridget (age 17).

