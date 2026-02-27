The Inner Circle acknowledges Jane Federoff as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LARGO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jane Federoff is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Residential Real Estate Excellence and Client Advocacy

Jane Federoff has been recognized for her contributions to residential real estate and client focused service, reflecting nearly two decades of experience guiding buyers, sellers, and investors through complex property transactions. With a career rooted in strategic growth and market expertise, she is widely respected for her commitment to results driven and relationship centered real estate solutions.

Ms. Federoff began her professional journey as a real estate investor in New York, where she quickly earned her real estate license and built a successful team. Her early experience provided a strong foundation in market analysis, negotiation, and property strategy, allowing her to establish herself as a trusted resource in a competitive market.

Seeking to broaden her professional reach, Ms. Federoff later relocated to California, where she expanded her practice and continued to deliver comprehensive real estate services. She specializes in assisting buyers, sellers, and investors across a wide range of residential transactions, offering informed guidance tailored to each client's unique goals.

Ms. Federoff's advanced expertise includes real estate owned properties, distressed assets, probate transactions, and wholesale deals. Her ability to navigate complex and time sensitive situations distinguishes her within the industry and enables her clients to make confident and informed decisions.

She is especially proud of her work with senior clients, providing compassionate and patient support during life transitions such as downsizing or moving into a forever home. Ms. Federoff understands the emotional nature of these decisions and is dedicated to ensuring her clients feel supported, respected, and empowered throughout the process.

With 18 years of experience in the real estate industry, Ms. Federoff has built a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and consistent performance. Her long standing success reflects her adaptability, deep market knowledge, and unwavering focus on client satisfaction.

Beyond transactions, Ms. Federoff is known for cultivating long term relationships and delivering value through clear communication and strategic planning. Her approach combines market insight with personalized service, allowing her clients to navigate both opportunities and challenges with confidence.

Looking ahead, Ms. Federoff remains focused on continued growth and success within the residential real estate market. Through her dedication to excellence and client advocacy, she continues to expand her impact while helping individuals and families achieve meaningful real estate outcomes.

