The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Janelle K. House as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. House pursued higher at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She attended the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Kansas City University earning her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree; completed an internship at the Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas; followed by a residency and Geriatric Fellowship at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Currently posted at Country Meadows Clinic, Dr. House asserts that she takes a full-body approach to medical care and takes all symptoms and illnesses into account while treating her patients. She said that she and her colleagues take the extra time to listen to patients and provide the best possible care and that she understands that patients want more from their clinical experience. The doctor acclaims that the clinic strives to treat patients on a more personal basis.

The doctor practices medicine at various locations in Texas and Oklahoma and is affiliated with Rockdale Hospital Falls Community Hospital and Clinic; Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple; and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station. Board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians (AOBFP), she explained that the AOBFP is an organization that provides qualifications for Osteopathic Physicians who have met certain standards and remain in good standing in their field of expertise. The doctor is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field and maintains active memberships with the American Osteopathic Association; the Bell County Medical Association; the Texas Geriatric Society; the American Medical Directors Association; and the American College of Family Practice Physicians.

Inspired by her father and uncles who were both physicians, Dr. House chose geriatric healthcare because she wanted to work with an underserved section of the healthcare system. Her responsibilities include examining and treats patients and she is often the first doctor they visit as their primary caregiver. She asserts that she always listens to her patients and provides ample time to address all of their concerns so she can then refer them to specialists or prescribe medication and treatments.

A testament to her professionalism and compassion, Dr. House has been recognized by Health News Today for her work in the medical field. Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. House enjoys traveling, embroidery, quilting, and gardening. She has a master's degree in music and often plays the piano and organ.

