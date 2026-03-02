The Inner Circle acknowledges Janet Lane as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Janet Lane is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Residential Real Estate.

Janet Lane

Janet Lane has established herself as a trusted residential real estate professional with a passion for guiding first time homebuyers through one of life's most meaningful milestones. With a strong commitment to education, transparency, and personalized service, she helps clients navigate the home buying process with clarity and confidence from the very first conversation through closing day.

Specializing in first time buyers, Ms. Lane understands that purchasing a home can feel overwhelming without the right guidance. She takes pride in walking her clients through every step of the process, from explaining lending options and contracts to managing timelines and expectations. Her approach is rooted in patience and clear communication, ensuring clients feel informed, supported, and empowered to make sound decisions.

Licensed in residential real estate and affiliated with the National Association of Realtors, Ms. Lane brings 17 years of industry experience to her work. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for responsiveness, integrity, and a genuine dedication to her clients goals. Her ability to simplify complex details while maintaining a calm and reassuring presence sets her apart in a competitive market.

Ms. Lane's professional excellence has been widely recognized. She has received the Masters Emerald Award in 2024 and 2021, the Quality Service Producer Award in 2023 and 2021, and the Masters Ruby Award in 2022 and 2020. These honors reflect her consistent performance, high service standards, and unwavering client satisfaction.

Beyond her professional work, Ms. Lane cherishes time spent with her four sons and her two grandsons. Her family remains a central source of inspiration and motivation, shaping both her personal values and professional approach.

Looking ahead, Ms. Lane remains focused on continued growth while maintaining the personalized service her clients value most. Guided by a client first philosophy centered on attentive listening, clear communication, and consistent follow through, she continues to make the home buying journey a positive and rewarding experience for every client she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle