The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jany Martínez-Ward as a Top Pinnacle Attorney for her contributions to the field of Personal Injury Law Firm

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Martínez-Ward pursued higher education at The University of Florida, where she received a scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in Spanish Literature in 2009. She then attended Nova Southern University Broad College of Law, where she obtained a Juris Doctor in 2011. While working towards her Juris Doctor degree, Mrs. Martínez-Ward served in several prestigious internships and clerkships during her studies.

Jany Martinez-Ward

Mrs. Martínez-Ward launched her career as a legal intern in Miami, working for the Honorable Reemberto Diaz, 11th Judicial Circuit, and the Honorable US District Court Judge Barry Seltzer. She interned in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and joined the Chapter 607 Project's Research Committee for the Florida Bar's Business Law Section in 2011. She soon advanced to a law clerk post in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, Florida, then became a Certified Legal Intern at the State Attorney's Office, 17th Judicial Circuit, where she prosecuted and won more than 18 misdemeanor cases, jury trials, and non-jury trials, as well as arguing motions to suppress and negotiating plea agreements.

The Ward Law Group, PL, was established by Mrs. Martínez-Ward and her husband, Gregory Ward, in 2012. The firm is one of Florida's largest and most successful personal injury firms, with recent expansions into New York City and its surrounding boroughs. As founder, managing partner, and chief marketing officer for The Ward Law Group, PL, she is a passionate advocate for Spanish-speaking victims and is committed to representing people who suffer from bodily injuries and emotional trauma due to the negligence and wrongful actions of others in car accidents. Mrs. Martínez-Ward notes that her commitment to community advocacy reflects her core values of service, faith, accountability, leadership, and loyalty, which resonate throughout her firm.

With Mrs. Martínez-Ward at the helm, the firm manages a variety of personal injury cases, including motor vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, slip and fall incidents, and complex injuries like traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury. What truly sets The Ward Law Group apart is its comprehensive approach beyond legal steps. Clients find reassurance in their dedicated presence throughout the legal journey. She not only guides clients through every aspect, offering counseling and assistance, but ensures they receive fair compensation for financial losses, work interruptions, and emotional distress. From the moment of your accident, Martinez-Ward ensures you are cared for. As soon as the accident occurs, the team will be on the scene to provide immediate assistance.

Mrs. Martínez-Ward has been instrumental in growing the firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in Florida and expanding into other cities and states, including Orlando, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. She oversees approximately 150 employees, including 80 abroad, providing insight on legal concerns and answering questions from the Hispanic community on radio and television. In addition, she explains that since its founding, The Ward Law Group has sustained 40-50 percent growth yearly and obtained 22 settlements over $1 million. In the past ten years, she has assisted thousands of auto accident victims and their families to receive over $500 million in settlements.

The attorney's extraordinary success has won her many accolades. A few of them include the 2021 Top 10 Personal Injury Settlements Award from www.topverdict.com, a 2018 listing as one of the 10 Best Attorneys in Florida by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, a two-time inductee in the 40 Under 40 category by The National Trial Lawyers in 2018 and 2019; and is a 2023 recipient of the South Florida Business Journal's "40 Under 40" recognizing her significant contributions to the field, community, and company over the past decade.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Mrs. Martínez-Ward and her husband, Gregory, are leaders in Hispanic community matters in the United States and beyond the border. She notes that they feel strongly about building relationships with those they serve and supporting many services to those in need, including donating 1,500 meals and turkeys to families every Thanksgiving holiday, holding an annual backpack giveaway to help orphans and underprivileged children, and providing meals for Venezuelan children. The couple coordinates with church organizations to assist vulnerable children and their families worldwide, and the firm sponsors an orphanage and school in Nicaragua that provides food, healthcare, spiritual guidance, and Bibles to disadvantaged families in India as well.

Mrs. Martínez-Ward's inspiration to serve the Hispanic and less fortunate community is deeply personal. As an immigrant child arriving in the United States without knowing English, she understands firsthand the impact of not comprehending the laws that can profoundly shape one's life. She noted that she hopes her involvement will help make a difference in the lives of children. To further their philanthropy goals, Mrs. Martínez-Ward and The Ward Law Group serve 800 clients monthly, exceeding their current revenue of $50 million annually and expanding their operations to Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

Looking to the future, Mrs. Martínez-Ward has many objectives, including advocating for displaced people worldwide who cannot defend themselves and supporting individuals fighting for fundamental human rights. As she explained, there are approximately 82.4 million people worldwide who are displaced, and this number has nearly doubled since 2010, from 41.2 million in 2010 to 82.4 million in 2020.

Mrs. Martínez-Ward said, "As someone forced to flee my country, I am very concerned about this issue. Due to human rights violations, wars, and climate change, I learned that just over one percent of the world's population was displaced. In Venezuela alone, where I grew up after my family fled Cuba, 4 million people have been forced to leave. Almost half of the world's displaced population are children, and this statistic is significant to me since I also fled Cuba and Venezuela with my mother and infant brother, leaving everything we knew."

A civic-minded professional and philanthropist, Mrs. Martínez-Ward is dedicated to continuing her efforts, believing in her motto, "All things are possible with faith." "As a Board member of the I Have a Dream Foundation, I am determined to contribute to the benefit of minority children and families." She asserts that she hopes to create a non-profit to assist and protect displaced immigrants and provide the protection and the tools they need to live a dignified life. She said, "This is my mission, my life's purpose."

