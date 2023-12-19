The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jason Harrill as a Platinum Life Member for his contributions to the field of Podiatric Medicine
19 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET
MESA, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jason Harrill is acknowledged as a Platinum Life Member for his contributions to the field of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Harrill attended the California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco where he earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine. He completed a residency at Botsford General Hospital at Michigan State University in Farmington Hills.
