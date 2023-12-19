The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jason Harrill as a Platinum Life Member for his contributions to the field of Podiatric Medicine

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jason Harrill is acknowledged as a Platinum Life Member for his contributions to the field of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Harrill attended the California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco where he earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine. He completed a residency at Botsford General Hospital at Michigan State University in Farmington Hills.

Dr. Harrill is the owner and practitioner at Desert Foot & Ankle PC and deals with a wide range of foot and ankle conditions. He is considered an expert in wound management and diabetic foot problems and notes that he has helped many patients achieve improved health outcomes. Maintaining his professional network and staying abreast of the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Harrill is affiliated with many professional organizations including the American Podiatric Medical Association; Arizona Podiatric Medical Association; and American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

A testament to his successful practice, Dr. Harrill has earned many accolades during his career, including the designation of FACPM and FFRCP (Glasgow). When considering his accomplishments, the doctor notes that his mentors are Dr. Marshall G. Solomon and Dr. Shelby Cook and thanks them for their support and guidance. A published author, Dr. Harrill considers his service as the President of American College of Podiatric Medicine 2017-2019 as a highlight of his career.

Looking to the future, Dr. Harrill plans to "keep may patients satisfied" by practicing his philosophy "to treat patients the way you want to be treated."

