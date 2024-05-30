The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jay Sugebo as a Top Pinnacle Professional

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mr. Jay Sugebo is recognized as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his significant contributions to the technology sector.

Acknowledged as a leader in his field, Mr. Sugebo commenced his higher education journey at the University of Gondar in Ethiopia in 2009, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Development and Environmental Management Studies. Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he obtained certification as a Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) along with numerous other technology certifications.

Jay Sugebo

With 15 years of technology expertise under his belt, Mr. Sugebo currently serves as CEO and Founder of Adilas Tech, a technology solutions provider specializing in supply chain integration, shipping, and transport solutions utilizing Host ERP and WMS. Explaining Adilas Tech's approach, Mr. Sugebo states, "At Adilas Tech, we excel in developing innovative, cost-effective, and customer-centric WMS, TMS, and Shipping solutions tailored to address our clients' diverse challenges." He further announces the launch of ULS.ai (United Logistics System), an AI-driven logistics management system designed to optimize supply chains, route planning, inventory management, shipping, transportation, and more, offering clients a cost-effective, user-friendly, no-code cloud-based solution.

Serving a global clientele, Mr. Sugebo notes, "Over the years, we've successfully completed over 500 IT projects, a testament to our extensive experience. We assure each client of our unwavering commitment to stand behind the work we provide, from implementations and updates to additional consulting services. Here's to the next 500+!" Looking ahead, he aims to expand the business exponentially, achieve scalability, increase market share, and broaden his professional network.

Pondering his outstanding achievements, by God's favor, Mr. Sugebo finds gratification in successfully delivering more than 500 supply chain and WMS projects, offering clients steadfast solutions and spearheading the development of the United Logistics System (ULS.ai). Esteemed as a trusted Solutions Architect within the industry, he shares his insights through his selected platforms: https://www.adilastech.com, https://www.linkedheroes.com, and https://www.uls.ai. Mr. Sugebo credits his successes to his guiding principle, "Challenge is an opportunity."

Outside of his professional endeavors, Mr. Sugebo enjoys quality time with his family, engaging in soccer matches, cycling, contributing to charitable causes. He and his wife are proud parents of two boys.

