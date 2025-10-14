The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jean Simcox is distinguished as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

FEASTERVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Simcox, a Realtor covering Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and surrounding areas, has been recognized by the Inner Circle for her distinguished performance in residential real estate as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence.

Jean combines local insight with a broad professional network to help clients achieve their property goals. She works with a diverse range of buyers and sellers, from first-time homeowners to seasoned investors seeking commercial opportunities, delivering personalized service and strategic guidance in each transaction.

With designations that include accredited buyer's representative (ABR) and seniors real estate specialist (SRES), Jean brings specialized knowledge to her real estate role and is committed to ongoing professional development. She is an active member of the Bucks County Association of Realtors, with seats on the outreach and education committees, contributing to community engagement and the advancement of the real estate profession.

Over about 10 years, Jean has built a reputation on for integrity, professionalism, and results-driven service. Jean is also an annual participant and fundraiser in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, an avid supporter of DC21 painter's union, and generally invests in her community. She values her family and community, enjoys time with her four children and her dog, Darcy, and is celebrating her new role as a grandmother.

Looking ahead, she remains a trusted partner for clients navigating the evolving real estate landscape in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Her market knowledge, proactive  approach, and dedication on to ethics continue  to ensure her clients make informed decisions and enjoy successful outcomes.

To learn more about Jean, visit jean-simcox.bestagents.us or follow along with her on Instagram and LinkedIn. 

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

News Releases in Similar Topics